Financial Survey: Andersons (ANDE) versus Pyxus International (PYX)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) and Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Andersons and Pyxus International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pyxus International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Andersons presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Andersons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andersons and Pyxus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.69 Pyxus International $1.85 billion 0.07 $52.43 million N/A N/A

Pyxus International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andersons.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 2.66% 4.05% 1.54% Pyxus International 1.58% -16.81% -2.19%

Risk and Volatility

Andersons has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxus International has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Pyxus International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pyxus International does not pay a dividend. Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andersons has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Andersons beats Pyxus International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

