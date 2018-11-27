Financial Review: Longfin (LFIN) and Pegasystems (PEGA)

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Longfin and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems -1.08% -0.90% -0.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Longfin and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Longfin.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Longfin does not pay a dividend. Pegasystems pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Longfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longfin and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems $840.58 million 4.89 $32.93 million $0.22 237.50

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

About Longfin

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters. Longfin Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products, such as industry-specific software applications that include real-time, omni-channel AI; end-to-end robotic automation; journey-centric rapid delivery; software that writes your software; and unified future-proof platform for businesses with robust capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that provides production, development, and testing services to accelerate the development and deployment of Pega applications and the Pega Platform, as well as guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. Pegasystems Inc. has a strategic alliance with KPMG LLP that assists government agencies for digital transformation. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, life sciences, and others through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

