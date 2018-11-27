Financial Contrast: Revolutions Medical (RMCP) versus Atrion (ATRI)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atrion $146.60 million 9.48 $36.59 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Dividends

Atrion pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Revolutions Medical does not pay a dividend. Atrion has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Atrion 23.19% 18.01% 16.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revolutions Medical and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atrion beats Revolutions Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

