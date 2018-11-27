Financial Comparison: City Developments (CDEVY) and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get City Developments alerts:

This table compares City Developments and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments 14.28% 5.48% 3.34% AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. City Developments pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City Developments and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Developments and AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.77 billion 1.98 $390.04 million $0.51 11.84 AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.65 $961.69 million N/A N/A

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than City Developments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City Developments beats AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.