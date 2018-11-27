FIL Ltd Has $35.07 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,055 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $35,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 744,666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 952,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,746,000 after purchasing an additional 340,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 323,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 267,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $19,305,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FIL Ltd Has $35.07 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fil-ltd-has-35-07-million-stake-in-nasdaq-inc-ndaq.html.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.