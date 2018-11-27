FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $37,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,070,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

SPG opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

