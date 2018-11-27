Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,020. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 69.97%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

