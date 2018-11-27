Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,805 shares of company stock valued at $46,684,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fiduciary-trust-co-lowers-holdings-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.