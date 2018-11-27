FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

