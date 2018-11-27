FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,374,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,063,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,042 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,629,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after acquiring an additional 677,419 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,512,000.

SHV opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

