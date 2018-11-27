Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Corning (GLW) Stock Price

Media stories about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Corning earned a news sentiment score of 2.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Corning’s analysis:

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,104. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

