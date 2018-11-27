Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

In related news, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,795,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total value of $4,712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at $25,854,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,979 shares of company stock worth $23,856,216. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/fair-isaac-co-fico-stake-lessened-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.