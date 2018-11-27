Eyenovia (EYEN) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been assigned a $12.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.