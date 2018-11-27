Eyenovia (EYEN) Given a $12.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been assigned a $12.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

