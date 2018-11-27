Express Scripts (ESRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Express Scripts has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program also buoy optimism. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions are likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Introduction of Flex Formulary and myDataSense by the company are positive developments. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of Express Scripts stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,129. Express Scripts has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Express Scripts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,305,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,396,000 after purchasing an additional 580,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,572,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,205,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,192,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,301,000 after purchasing an additional 539,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

