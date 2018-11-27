Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXPD. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

