EXMR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,427.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $270,177.00 and approximately $8,427.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00083895 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,034,115 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

