Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Receives $10.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms have commented on EVFM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.