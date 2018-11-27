Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) Receives $10.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.
Several research firms have commented on EVFM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
