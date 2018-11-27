Europa Oil & Gas (EOG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 539099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

