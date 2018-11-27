EuroDry Ltd (EDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 143 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

EuroDry stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.