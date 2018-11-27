Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $466.22 million and approximately $148.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00116739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, YoBit, Coinhub and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.02845243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 106,345,199 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

