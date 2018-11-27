Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Receives $99.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

ESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $123.00 target price on Esterline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of ESL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $117.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Esterline Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esterline Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

