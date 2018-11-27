Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.11% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $55,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $701,543,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

