ESSILOR Intl S/S (ESLOY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ESSILOR Intl S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSILOR Intl S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.54. 353,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. ESSILOR Intl S/S has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34.

EssilorLuxottica designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

