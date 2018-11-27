Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,902 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

