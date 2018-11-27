Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the manufacture of vehicle. It offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and sport vehicles. The company operates through the following brands: Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA. Renault was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

