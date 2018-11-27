Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Receives GBX 316.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.67 ($4.14).

EQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 235 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 930,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.31 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

