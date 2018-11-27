EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Holdings Lifted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 868,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,747. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $96.54 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

