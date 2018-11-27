EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.34. EnLink Midstream reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, August 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $10,750,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,960,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,601,000 after purchasing an additional 632,450 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,756.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 392,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 835,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,273. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,160.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.