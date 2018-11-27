Energi Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00022449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $37,719.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.02265991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00128650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00188301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.08542430 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 10,351,174 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

