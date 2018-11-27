Endeavour Silver (EXK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.76

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 39007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

EXK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Capital Markets lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $251.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,918,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico.

