Endeavour Mining (EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.87

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.87 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 93560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on EDV shares. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.33 to C$22.55 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.
