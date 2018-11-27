Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Shares of SCZ opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

