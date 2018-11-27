Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.11 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCJ. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0354 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

