Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $135.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

