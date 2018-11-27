Ellie Mae (ELLI) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ellie Mae earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ELLI stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,270. Ellie Mae has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELLI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,241 shares of company stock valued at $189,768. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

