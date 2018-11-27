Electrocomponents (ECM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $526.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 532.80 ($6.96), with a volume of 1492875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549.60 ($7.18).

ECM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/electrocomponents-ecm-hits-new-1-year-low-at-526-00.html.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.