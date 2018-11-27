Elacoin (ELC) Price Tops $0.46

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Elacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elacoin has a market capitalization of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00795103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Elacoin Profile

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org

Buying and Selling Elacoin

Elacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

