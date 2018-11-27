eGain Corp (EGAN) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 72.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,974 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in eGain were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of eGain by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. eGain Corp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of 232.00, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of -0.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

