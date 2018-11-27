Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC) Insider Sells £33,500 in Stock

Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £33,500 ($43,773.68).

ECSC opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Ecsc Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Ecsc Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

