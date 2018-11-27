Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 310.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,813 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $122,069,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 57.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,143 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $89,715,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 29.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,039,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,193,000 after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

