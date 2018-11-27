EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EASYJET PLC/S stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

