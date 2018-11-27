EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EASYJET PLC/S stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

