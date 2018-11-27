Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $440,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $84.21.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.82 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $440,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/eagle-asset-management-inc-invests-440000-in-cyberark-software-ltd-cybr.html.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.