Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,938 Shares of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

