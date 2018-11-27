e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $46,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $919,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,340 shares of company stock worth $7,302,668. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,325. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

