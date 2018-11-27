Dropil (DROP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229,950.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Dropil has a market cap of $25.46 million and $229,950.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017266 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00033362 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00178064 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,450,242,749 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

