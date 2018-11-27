DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Lowered by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lowered its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150,000 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for approximately 5.5% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.52% of DowDuPont worth $781,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DWDP. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

