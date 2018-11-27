DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,757 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $44,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DWDP opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Nomura downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

