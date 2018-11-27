Domtar Corp (UFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Domtar posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.32. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Domtar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,954,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $44.07 on Friday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

