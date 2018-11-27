Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total value of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $266.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.56 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-holdings-increased-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.