DNB Markets Upgrades GasLog (GLOG) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised GasLog from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GasLog in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $19.60 on Monday. GasLog has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,884.00 and a beta of 1.01.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 96,756 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

